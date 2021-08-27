Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Price Target Cut to $14.00

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) had its target price cut by Truist Securities from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist reduced their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $16.02 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.38.

NYSE:CYH opened at $12.22 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.98, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.92. Community Health Systems has a 12 month low of $3.74 and a 12 month high of $17.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.21.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.24. Community Health Systems had a net margin of 2.98% and a negative return on equity of 12.92%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Community Health Systems will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Community Health Systems news, Director John A. Fry sold 31,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total value of $489,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 106,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,658,096.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William Norris Jennings sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $465,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,907.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 0.8% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 95,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Community Health Systems by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 140,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Community Health Systems by 60.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Community Health Systems by 371.5% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Community Health Systems by 1.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 95,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. 79.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Community Health Systems

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the management and operations of hospitals. It operates general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

