Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) Earns Overweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

GRUB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research reduced their price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com to $64.25 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.45.

NYSE GRUB opened at $18.91 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.69. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a twelve month low of $15.50 and a twelve month high of $19.14.

In other news, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.96, for a total transaction of $359,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,605 shares in the company, valued at $2,794,435.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 213.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,147,191 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $203,547,000 after purchasing an additional 7,587,843 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,009,828 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $480,591,000 after purchasing an additional 198,096 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 155.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,032,305 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $91,890,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060,727 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 274.7% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 4,527,352 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $82,669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,319,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Just Eat Takeaway.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,747,000.

Just Eat Takeaway.com Company Profile

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

