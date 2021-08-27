Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $7.25 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “National Steel’s earnings estimates for the third quarter and current year have undergone downward revisions lately. Its diversified business structure, geographical diversification and a solid product portfolio position it well for long-term growth. National Steel's cement business is likely to gain from demand in residential and civil construction projects. It is gaining from solid steel demand spurred by investments in infrastructure improvements, recovery in construction activity in Brazil as well as increased domestic and foreign market sales. Thus, healthy demand trend is translating into higher prices for iron ore and steel, which is likely to drive the company's margin. The company is also likely to gain from increased mining volume in the third quarter. Surging raw material costs will dampen the company's profitability.”

Separately, TheStreet raised Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th.

Shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional stock opened at $6.93 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.44. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a 52 week low of $2.56 and a 52 week high of $10.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $2.54. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a return on equity of 105.00% and a net margin of 34.69%. Analysts forecast that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.63%. This is an increase from Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s previous — dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the first quarter worth $18,612,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 174.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,804,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146,480 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,607,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,111,000 after purchasing an additional 610,700 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 508.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,446,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,315,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,815,000 after purchasing an additional 113,832 shares during the last quarter. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional engages in the production and sale of integrated steel. It operates through the following segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. The Steel segment offers flat steel, long steel, metallic containers, and galvanized steel. The Mining segment encompasses the activities of iron ore and tin mining.

