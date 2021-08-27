Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Earns “Hold” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. lowered Hargreaves Lansdown from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup lowered shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hargreaves Lansdown from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS HRGLY opened at $43.21 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.89. Hargreaves Lansdown has a twelve month low of $35.73 and a twelve month high of $51.04. The company has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.19.

Hargreaves Lansdown Plc engages in the provision of investment products and services, financial planning and advice. It operates through the following divisions: Vantage, Discretionary/Managed and Third Party/Other Services. The Vantage division offers activities relating to direct to private investor platform.

