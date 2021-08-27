Zacks Investment Research Lowers Happiness Biotech Group (NASDAQ:HAPP) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Happiness Biotech Group (NASDAQ:HAPP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Happiness Biotech Group Limited is a nutraceutical and dietary supplements producer. It is focused on the research, development, manufacturing and marketing of products made from Chinese herbal extracts and other ingredients. Happiness Biotech Group Limited is based in NANPING, China. “

Happiness Biotech Group stock opened at $1.06 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.87 million, a PE ratio of 35.33 and a beta of 0.49. Happiness Biotech Group has a one year low of $1.03 and a one year high of $2.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.38.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Happiness Biotech Group stock. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Happiness Biotech Group Limited (NASDAQ:HAPP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 91,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000. HRT Financial LP owned about 0.35% of Happiness Biotech Group at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Happiness Biotech Group Company Profile

Happiness Biotech Group Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of nutraceutical and dietary supplement products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company's product category includes lucidum spore powder, cordyceps mycelia, ejiao solution, American ginseng, and other products.

