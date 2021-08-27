EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $0.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Enquest PLC is an oil and gas development and production company. It focuses on oil and oil linked hydrocarbons. Enquest PLC is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays raised EnQuest from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $0.33 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded EnQuest from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

OTCMKTS ENQUF opened at $0.35 on Monday. EnQuest has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $593.53 million, a PE ratio of -17.50 and a beta of 3.25.

EnQuest Plc engages in the extraction and production of hydrocarbons. It operates through the North Sea and Malaysia segments. The company was founded by Amjad Bseisu and Thomas Nigel Dawson Hares on January 29, 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

