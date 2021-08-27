Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD) a €73.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €73.00 ($85.88) target price on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on EVD. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Commerzbank set a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Nord/LB set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €62.50 ($73.53) price target on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €60.92 ($71.67).

Shares of EVD opened at €53.64 ($63.11) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion and a P/E ratio of -48.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €56.26. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €36.76 ($43.25) and a 12 month high of €60.86 ($71.60).

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market Germany, Italy, Switzerland, Austria, Finland, Netherlands, Spain, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events.

