Reviewing L Brands (NYSE:LB) and Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI)

L Brands (NYSE:LB) and Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) are both large-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Dividends

L Brands pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share. Bath & Body Works pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. L Brands pays out 17.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bath & Body Works pays out 17.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

This table compares L Brands and Bath & Body Works’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio L Brands $11.85 billion 0.00 $844.00 million $3.46 N/A Bath & Body Works $11.85 billion 1.57 $844.00 million $3.46 19.61

L Brands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bath & Body Works, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

78.6% of L Brands shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.0% of Bath & Body Works shares are held by institutional investors. 16.3% of L Brands shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.3% of Bath & Body Works shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for L Brands and Bath & Body Works, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score L Brands 1 6 10 0 2.53 Bath & Body Works 0 1 8 0 2.89

L Brands presently has a consensus price target of $71.58, suggesting a potential upside of ?. Bath & Body Works has a consensus price target of $80.00, suggesting a potential upside of 17.92%. Given L Brands’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe L Brands is more favorable than Bath & Body Works.

Risk and Volatility

L Brands has a beta of 1.75, meaning that its stock price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bath & Body Works has a beta of 1.75, meaning that its stock price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares L Brands and Bath & Body Works’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets L Brands 10.73% -137.83% 14.55% Bath & Body Works 14.62% -190.65% 15.80%

Summary

L Brands beats Bath & Body Works on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc. engages in the retail of women’s intimate and other apparel, personal care, beauty and home fragrance products. It operates through the following segments: Victoria’s Secret, Bath & Body Works and Victoria’s Secret and Bath & Body Works International. The Victoria’s Secret segment sells women’s intimate and other apparel, personal care and beauty products under the Victoria’s Secret and PINK brand names. The Bath & Body Works segment offers body care, home fragrance products, soaps and sanitizers under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, C.O. Bigelow and other brand names. The Victoria’s Secret and Bath & Body Works International segment includes the Victoria’s Secret and Bath & Body Works stores located outside of the U.S. and Canada, as well as the online business in Greater China. The company was founded by Leslie Herbert Wexner in 1963 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

About Bath & Body Works

L Brands, through Bath & Body Works, Victoria’s Secret and PINK, is an international company. The company operates 2,669 company-operated specialty stores in the United States, Canada and Greater China, in more than 700 franchised locations worldwide and through its websites worldwide.

