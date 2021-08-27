CIBC Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO)

CIBC reissued their outperform rating on shares of Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a C$139.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Bank of Montreal to C$139.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$138.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$125.00 to C$141.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. CSFB boosted their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$131.00 to C$138.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$136.00 to C$139.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$141.15.

TSE:BMO opened at C$127.67 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$126.62. The company has a market cap of C$82.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.01. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of C$75.92 and a fifty-two week high of C$132.35.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported C$3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.58 by C$0.55. The company had revenue of C$6.08 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 11.8400008 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 46.54%.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

