Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSOI) Short Interest Up 530.8% in August

Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSOI) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, an increase of 530.8% from the July 29th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,010,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Therapeutic Solutions International stock opened at $0.09 on Friday. Therapeutic Solutions International has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.05.

Get Therapeutic Solutions International alerts:

About Therapeutic Solutions International

Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc engages in the manufacture of surgical and medical devices. It develops a range of immune-modulatory agents to target cancers, enhance maternal and fetal health, and fight periodontal disease. The company was founded on August 6, 2007 and is headquartered in Elk City, ID.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Therapeutic Solutions International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Therapeutic Solutions International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.