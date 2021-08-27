Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software which empowers governments and enterprises with Actionable Intelligence. Cognyte Software Ltd. is based in HERZLIYA, ISRAEL. “

CGNT has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Cognyte Software in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. William Blair started coverage on Cognyte Software in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $24.33 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.06.

CGNT opened at $26.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.35. Cognyte Software has a 52-week low of $22.22 and a 52-week high of $38.00.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 21st. The medical device company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $114.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.87 million. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cognyte Software will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CGNT. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Cognyte Software during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,134,000. Oak Associates Ltd. OH bought a new stake in Cognyte Software during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,075,000. Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd. bought a new stake in Cognyte Software during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,112,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Cognyte Software in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Cognyte Software in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $597,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

