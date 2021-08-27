Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL) in a research note published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a C$22.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Candel Therapeutics’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.22) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.63) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.44) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.18) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.13) EPS.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Candel Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

CADL stock opened at $7.84 on Monday. Candel Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.51 and a 52-week high of $8.68.

Candel Therapeutics Inc is a late clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in developing novel oncolytic viral immunotherapies. The company’s product pipeline includes CAN-2409 and CAN-3110. Candel Therapeutics Inc is based in NEEDHAM, Mass.

