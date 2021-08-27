Stifel Nicolaus Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX)

Stifel Nicolaus restated their buy rating on shares of Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $33.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $31.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Aemetis from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of Aemetis in a report on Monday, August 16th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Aemetis in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aemetis from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.17.

AMTX stock opened at $10.17 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.12. The company has a market cap of $322.29 million, a PE ratio of -4.42 and a beta of -0.15. Aemetis has a 1 year low of $1.64 and a 1 year high of $27.44.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.08. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aemetis will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMTX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Aemetis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Aemetis in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Aemetis by 109.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Aemetis by 2,069.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 7,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Aemetis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.35% of the company’s stock.

Aemetis Company Profile

Aemetis, Inc is a renewable fuels and biochemical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It operates through the North America and India geographical segments. The North America segment manages Keyes Plant in California, the cellulosic ethanol facility in Riverbank, the cluster of biogas digesters on dairies near Keyes, California, the Goodland Plant, Kansas and the research and development facility in Minnesota.

