BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Coverage Initiated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) in a research report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of BigCommerce from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup raised shares of BigCommerce from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of BigCommerce from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $71.13.

Shares of BIGC stock opened at $57.50 on Monday. BigCommerce has a 52-week low of $42.17 and a 52-week high of $162.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.87. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion and a P/E ratio of -87.12.

In other news, CFO Robert Alvarez sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.32, for a total transaction of $1,086,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Jeff Mengoli sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $177,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 125,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,409,163.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 700,983 shares of company stock worth $47,016,383 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 315.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 30,192 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the 1st quarter valued at $869,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 363,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,030,000 after purchasing an additional 20,430 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the 1st quarter valued at $323,000. 55.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

