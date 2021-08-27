Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $8.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Adicet Bio Inc. is a biotechnology company. It engages in discovering and developing allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. Adicet Bio Inc., formerly known as RESTORBIO INC, is based in Calif. “

Get Adicet Bio alerts:

ACET has been the topic of several other reports. Jonestrading restated a buy rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Adicet Bio in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Adicet Bio in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Adicet Bio in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a buy rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.33.

Adicet Bio stock opened at $7.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 2.41. Adicet Bio has a fifty-two week low of $6.25 and a fifty-two week high of $21.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.22.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.18. On average, research analysts predict that Adicet Bio will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Adicet Bio news, Director Aya Jakobovits sold 3,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $42,932.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chen Schor sold 16,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total value of $173,386.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,779 shares of company stock valued at $414,899. Insiders own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACET. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in Adicet Bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,861,000. Johnson & Johnson Innovation JJDC Inc. lifted its holdings in Adicet Bio by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Johnson & Johnson Innovation JJDC Inc. now owns 728,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,535,000 after buying an additional 66,268 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Adicet Bio by 78.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 489,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,404,000 after buying an additional 215,166 shares during the last quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Adicet Bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,139,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Adicet Bio by 256.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 119,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after buying an additional 85,839 shares during the last quarter. 63.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Adicet Bio

Adicet Bio, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the design and development of off-the-shelf allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company was founded by Aya Jakobovits in November 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

See Also: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Adicet Bio (ACET)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Adicet Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adicet Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.