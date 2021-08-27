Piper Sandler Begins Coverage on Traeger (NYSE:COOK)

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Traeger (NYSE:COOK) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on COOK. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Traeger in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Traeger in a research report on Monday. They set an equal weight rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.13.

Get Traeger alerts:

Shares of COOK opened at $25.53 on Monday. Traeger has a 52-week low of $21.95 and a 52-week high of $32.59.

Traeger Inc provides wood pellet grill. The company’s pellet grills utilize wood-fired convection power, owners can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and barbecue meals on one cooking system. Traeger Inc is headquartered in Salt Lake City.

Read More: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Traeger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Traeger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.