Royal Bank of Canada Initiates Coverage on Traeger (NYSE:COOK)

Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Traeger (NYSE:COOK) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock.

COOK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Traeger in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Traeger in a research note on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Traeger in a research report on Monday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.13.

Shares of COOK stock opened at $25.53 on Monday. Traeger has a 12 month low of $21.95 and a 12 month high of $32.59.

Traeger Inc provides wood pellet grill. The company’s pellet grills utilize wood-fired convection power, owners can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and barbecue meals on one cooking system. Traeger Inc is headquartered in Salt Lake City.

