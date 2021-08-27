Chevron (NYSE:CVX) PT Lowered to $130.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 33.72% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Redburn Partners raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.70.

Get Chevron alerts:

Shares of CVX opened at $97.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $188.01 billion, a PE ratio of 51.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.65. Chevron has a twelve month low of $65.16 and a twelve month high of $113.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.98 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.59) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Chevron will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 22.5% in the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 53,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,575,000 after buying an additional 9,776 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Chevron by 6.0% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 175,173 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,356,000 after purchasing an additional 9,872 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 15.7% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 681,068 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,335,000 after purchasing an additional 92,201 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its holdings in Chevron by 1.5% during the first quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 92,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Chevron by 31.5% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330 shares in the last quarter. 63.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.