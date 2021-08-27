Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $6.50 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Science Applications International in a report released on Monday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now expects that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $6.50 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.40. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Science Applications International’s FY2023 earnings at $7.75 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.55 EPS.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 3.54%. Science Applications International’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SAIC. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Science Applications International from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Science Applications International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Science Applications International in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Science Applications International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Science Applications International from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Science Applications International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.44.

SAIC stock opened at $84.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.76. Science Applications International has a 52 week low of $72.44 and a 52 week high of $103.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.03.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.60%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 3,600.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 555 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 636 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.34% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

Read More: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.