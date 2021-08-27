Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Given New $114.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Citigroup from $118.00 to $114.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 108.30% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ARCT. Zacks Investment Research raised Arcturus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Arcturus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird cut Arcturus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Arcturus Therapeutics from $71.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut Arcturus Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Arcturus Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.33.

ARCT opened at $54.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 2.80. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $24.87 and a 1 year high of $129.71. The company has a current ratio of 8.81, a quick ratio of 8.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.72.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.99) by ($0.08). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,874.18% and a negative return on equity of 48.39%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. sold 725,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total value of $40,194,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,475,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,774,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $400,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 276.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

About Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company, which focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

