Piper Sandler Weighs in on Falcon Minerals Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FLMN)

Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Falcon Minerals in a research note issued on Monday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst P. Hammond now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.08. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Falcon Minerals’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Get Falcon Minerals alerts:

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Falcon Minerals had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 1.40%.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FLMN. TheStreet raised shares of Falcon Minerals from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Falcon Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Falcon Minerals stock opened at $4.28 on Wednesday. Falcon Minerals has a twelve month low of $1.82 and a twelve month high of $5.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $369.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.35 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.82.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new position in Falcon Minerals during the first quarter valued at about $158,037,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Falcon Minerals by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,487,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,658,000 after acquiring an additional 479,599 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in Falcon Minerals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,165,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Falcon Minerals by 97.2% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 443,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 218,788 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Falcon Minerals by 76.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 500,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 216,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. This is a positive change from Falcon Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Falcon Minerals’s payout ratio is presently 1,200.00%.

Falcon Minerals Company Profile

Falcon Minerals Corp. engages in the provision of oil and gas minerals. It also owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in the Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk in Karnes County, DeWitt County, and Gonzales County Texas. The company was founded by Daniel C. Herz on June 13, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Falcon Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falcon Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.