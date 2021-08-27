Towngas China (OTCMKTS:TGASF) Raised to “Buy” at DBS Vickers

DBS Vickers upgraded shares of Towngas China (OTCMKTS:TGASF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $6.10 target price on the stock.

Shares of TGASF stock opened at $0.73 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.67. Towngas China has a one year low of $0.39 and a one year high of $0.77.

About Towngas China

Towngas China Company Limited, an investment holding company, sells and distributes piped gas in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Sales and Distribution of Piped Gas and Related Products, and Gas Connection. It engages in the provision of piped gas; construction of gas pipelines; operation of city gas pipeline network; operation of gas fuel automobile refilling stations; and sale of gas household appliances.

