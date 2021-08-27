Towngas China (OTCMKTS:TGASF) Raised to “Buy” at DBS Vickers

DBS Vickers upgraded shares of Towngas China (OTCMKTS:TGASF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $6.10 target price on the stock.
Shares of TGASF stock opened at $0.73 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.67. Towngas China has a one year low of $0.39 and a one year high of $0.77.
About Towngas China
