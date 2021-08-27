VAT Group (OTCMKTS:VACNY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their underperform rating on shares of VAT Group (OTCMKTS:VACNY) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of VAT Group in a research note on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of VAT Group in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of VAT Group in a research note on Monday, August 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of VAT Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised VAT Group to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. VAT Group has a consensus rating of Hold.

VACNY opened at $42.35 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.91. VAT Group has a 52 week low of $17.50 and a 52 week high of $42.35.

VAT Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies vacuum valves in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the United States, Japan, Korea, Singapore, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Valves, Global Service, and Industry. The Valves segment offers vacuum valves for the semiconductor, displays, photovoltaics, and vacuum coating industries, as well as for the industrial and research sectors.

