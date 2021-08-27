Zacks: Brokerages Expect Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $603.31 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) to post sales of $603.31 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Guess?’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $649.94 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $579.00 million. Guess? posted sales of $569.28 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, December 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Guess? will report full-year sales of $2.54 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.51 billion to $2.57 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.67 billion to $2.72 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Guess?.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.26. Guess? had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 4.14%. The company had revenue of $628.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. Guess?’s revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GES shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on Guess? from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Guess? from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Guess? from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

GES stock opened at $23.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Guess? has a 12-month low of $11.16 and a 12-month high of $31.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 2.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.1125 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Guess?’s payout ratio is currently -642.86%.

Guess? declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 25th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 12.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Guess? by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,247,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,123,000 after acquiring an additional 97,577 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Guess? by 11.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,704,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,991,000 after buying an additional 179,309 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Guess? by 96.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,333,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,194,000 after buying an additional 654,757 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Guess? by 2.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 793,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,941,000 after buying an additional 16,139 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in shares of Guess? by 21.4% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 786,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,761,000 after buying an additional 138,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.04% of the company’s stock.

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing of contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

