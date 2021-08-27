Cleanaway Waste Management (OTCMKTS:TSPCF) Upgraded at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Cleanaway Waste Management (OTCMKTS:TSPCF) to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have C$2.60 price target on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TSPCF opened at $2.05 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.05. Cleanaway Waste Management has a 12-month low of $2.05 and a 12-month high of $2.05.

About Cleanaway Waste Management

Cleanaway Waste Management Limited provides waste management, industrial, and environmental services in Australia. It operates through three segments: Solid Waste Services, Industrial & Waste Services, and Liquid Waste & Health Services. The company offers commercial and industrial, municipal, and residential collection services for various types of solid waste streams, including general waste, recyclables, construction, and demolition waste, as well as medical and washroom services.

