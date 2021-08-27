$467.45 Million in Sales Expected for CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) to announce $467.45 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for CoreCivic’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $455.00 million and the highest is $474.06 million. CoreCivic reported sales of $468.27 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that CoreCivic will report full year sales of $1.86 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.88 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.88 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CoreCivic.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. CoreCivic had a negative net margin of 5.91% and a positive return on equity of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $464.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CXW shares. TheStreet raised shares of CoreCivic from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of CoreCivic in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.85 price objective on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of CoreCivic in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 158.6% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 295.5% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 5,924 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of CoreCivic in the second quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoreCivic during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CXW opened at $9.38 on Friday. CoreCivic has a one year low of $5.76 and a one year high of $12.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.20 and a beta of 1.32.

CoreCivic Company Profile

CoreCivic, Inc operates as a government solutions company, which engages in the development and management of prisons and other correctional facilities. It operates through the following segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties segments. The CoreCivic Safety segment consists of correctional and detention facilities.

