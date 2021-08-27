Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Upgrades Puma (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) to Buy

Puma (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) was upgraded by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PUMSY. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Puma in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Puma in a research report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Puma in a research report on Friday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Puma in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Puma in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Puma currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of Puma stock opened at $12.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.33. Puma has a fifty-two week low of $7.93 and a fifty-two week high of $13.13.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

