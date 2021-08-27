RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

RWEOY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, August 20th. AlphaValue upgraded RWE Aktiengesellschaft to a reduce rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.00.

Shares of RWEOY opened at $38.86 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.65. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $33.51 and a 52-week high of $47.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.54.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter. RWE Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 1.72% and a net margin of 9.33%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RWE Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

About RWE Aktiengesellschaft

RWE AG is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and trading of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: Lignite & Nuclear, European Power, Supply & Trading, Operations Acquired from E.ON and innogy. The Lignite & Nuclear segment covers electricity generation in Germany using lignite and nuclear power.

