Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) Sets New 52-Week High at $168.76

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $168.76 and last traded at $168.76, with a volume of 616 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $166.74.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AIZ. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Assurant in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $207.00 target price on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of Assurant in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $152.41 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Assurant from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.50. Assurant had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 4.74%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.59%.

Assurant declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $900.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 9.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Assurant news, EVP Robert Lonergan sold 721 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.93, for a total transaction of $117,472.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,646 shares in the company, valued at $2,875,062.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AIZ. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Assurant by 6.3% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in Assurant in the first quarter worth $209,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Assurant by 11.2% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Assurant by 42.5% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in Assurant by 31.5% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the period. 86.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

