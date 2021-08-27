Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Sets New 1-Year High at $21.10

Shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $21.10 and last traded at $20.98, with a volume of 9213 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.00.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $13.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cross Country Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.93.

The stock has a market cap of $766.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.38.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $331.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.21 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 3.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO William J. Burns sold 10,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total transaction of $201,091.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Daniele Addis sold 11,862 shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total value of $198,925.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $526,343.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 118,502 shares of company stock valued at $2,211,512. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCRN. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Amundi purchased a new position in Cross Country Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 65,690.9% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 7,226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.13% of the company’s stock.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

