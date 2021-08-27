Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI)

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 3,413 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 571% compared to the typical daily volume of 509 call options.

In other Sinclair Broadcast Group news, VP Frederick G. Smith sold 40,819 shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total transaction of $1,365,803.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lawrence E. Mccanna sold 3,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total transaction of $98,776.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 219,794 shares of company stock worth $7,223,237. Insiders own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 125.1% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. FORA Capital LLC grew its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 112.7% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 57.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBGI stock opened at $30.31 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.18. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 12 month low of $16.72 and a 12 month high of $39.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.68.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($4.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.23) by ($0.18). Sinclair Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 25.10% and a negative net margin of 50.00%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.12 earnings per share. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sinclair Broadcast Group will post -3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s payout ratio is currently 10.20%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SBGI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sinclair Broadcast Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of local sports and news. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Local Sports, and Others. The Broadcast segment consists of television stations which offers programming and operating services, and sales and other non-programming operating services.

