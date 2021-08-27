Hill & Smith (LON:HILS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $1,874.00

Hill & Smith Holdings PLC (LON:HILS) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,874 ($24.48) and last traded at GBX 1,864 ($24.35), with a volume of 34901 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,816 ($23.73).

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HILS. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Hill & Smith from GBX 1,775 ($23.19) to GBX 1,995 ($26.06) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,750 ($22.86) price objective on shares of Hill & Smith in a report on Friday, May 21st. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hill & Smith in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Numis Securities upgraded Hill & Smith to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,580 ($20.64) to GBX 1,800 ($23.52) in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,618.39. The company has a market cap of £1.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.83, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Hill & Smith Holdings PLC manufactures and supplies infrastructure products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. It operates through Roads & Security; Utilities; and Galvanizing Services segments. The Roads & Security segment designs, manufactures, and installs temporary and permanent safety products for the roads market, as well as provides range of security products to protect people, buildings, and infrastructure from attacks, including hostile vehicle mitigation solutions, perimeter fencing, and access covers.

