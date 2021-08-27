Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) Sets New 52-Week High at $44.87

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $44.87 and last traded at $44.67, with a volume of 559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.45.

Separately, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Formula One Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.40.

The stock has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a PE ratio of -235.79 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.46.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. Formula One Group had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. The company had revenue of $501.00 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Formula One Group by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Formula One Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 83,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Formula One Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Formula One Group by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after buying an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.06% of the company’s stock.

Formula One Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:FWONA)

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

