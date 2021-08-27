Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) Sets New 52-Week High at $44.87

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $44.87 and last traded at $44.67, with a volume of 559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.45.
Separately, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Formula One Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.40.
The stock has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a PE ratio of -235.79 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.46.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Formula One Group by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Formula One Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 83,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Formula One Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Formula One Group by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after buying an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.06% of the company’s stock.
Formula One Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:FWONA)
Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.
