Principal Value ETF (NASDAQ:PY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Principal Value ETF (NASDAQ:PY) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the July 29th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PY. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Principal Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $394,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Principal Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Principal Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Principal Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $197,000.

Principal Value ETF stock opened at $43.16 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.29. Principal Value ETF has a one year low of $27.73 and a one year high of $44.40.

