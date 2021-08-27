Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Hits New 12-Month High at $156.66

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $156.66 and last traded at $156.22, with a volume of 2104 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $153.84.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EXP. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Loop Capital raised their target price on Eagle Materials from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eagle Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.50.

The firm has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $143.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.14. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 25.22% and a net margin of 20.26%. As a group, analysts forecast that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.58%.

In related news, EVP James H. Graass sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.54, for a total value of $921,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP William R. Devlin sold 6,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $980,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,668,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 59,781 shares of company stock worth $8,951,689. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXP. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the first quarter worth $26,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 192.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 234 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Eagle Materials during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Eagle Materials by 67.4% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 360 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 87.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Materials Company Profile (NYSE:EXP)

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

