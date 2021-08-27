Fuchs Petrolub (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Fuchs Petrolub (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fuchs Petrolub SE engages in the development, production and sale of lubricants. Its operating segment consists of Europe, Asia-Pacific, Africa and North and South America. The company’s products include engine oils, motorcycle lubricants, service fluids, greases, corrosion preventives, cleaners and concrete release agents. It also provides analytical, technical, open gear and coating services. Fuchs Petrolub SE is headquartered in Mannheim, Germany. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Kepler Capital Markets cut Fuchs Petrolub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised Fuchs Petrolub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS FUPBY opened at $12.32 on Wednesday. Fuchs Petrolub has a one year low of $11.10 and a one year high of $14.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.35.

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; service fluids and dry coating products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, hydraulic, refrigeration, compressor, machine, textile machine, industrial, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable, open gear, and chain lubricants, as well as release agents.

