Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hubbell Incorporated is engaged in the design, manufacture and sale of electrical and electronic products to commercial, industrial, utility and telecommunications markets. The Company’s products include plugs, receptacles, connectors, lighting fixtures, high voltage test and measurement equipment and voice and data signal processing components. Hubbell Incorporated is based in SHELTON, United States. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hubbell from $203.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.00.

Shares of NYSE HUBB opened at $205.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $194.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Hubbell has a 1-year low of $131.09 and a 1-year high of $208.82. The company has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of 31.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.19.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 8.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hubbell will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hubbell during the second quarter worth $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Hubbell during the first quarter worth $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hubbell during the first quarter worth $38,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Hubbell by 362.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 91.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

