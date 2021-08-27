KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.79% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “KnowBe4 Inc. is a provider of security awareness platform. KnowBe4 Inc. is based in TAMPA BAY, Fla. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup began coverage on KnowBe4 in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on KnowBe4 from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cowen began coverage on KnowBe4 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on KnowBe4 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered KnowBe4 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.29.

Shares of NASDAQ KNBE opened at $24.56 on Wednesday. KnowBe4 has a 52 week low of $16.77 and a 52 week high of $36.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.79.

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $59.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 million. On average, analysts expect that KnowBe4 will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 1,058,281 shares of KnowBe4 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total value of $21,080,957.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Lars Letonoff sold 22,183 shares of KnowBe4 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total value of $505,106.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,882,242 shares of company stock worth $137,432,853 over the last three months.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KNBE. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in KnowBe4 in the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in KnowBe4 in the second quarter worth approximately $192,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in KnowBe4 in the second quarter worth approximately $313,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in KnowBe4 in the second quarter worth approximately $330,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in KnowBe4 in the second quarter worth approximately $414,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

