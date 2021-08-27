OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on OFS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OFS Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of OFS Capital from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $11.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of OFS Capital in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a market perform rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of OFS stock opened at $10.42 on Tuesday. OFS Capital has a 12 month low of $3.96 and a 12 month high of $10.60. The company has a market cap of $139.78 million, a PE ratio of 2.55, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.78.

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The investment management company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. OFS Capital had a net margin of 125.91% and a return on equity of 7.08%. Equities research analysts expect that OFS Capital will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.21%. This is a positive change from OFS Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd. OFS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.65%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OFS. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in OFS Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in OFS Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Wealthstar Advisors LLC bought a new position in OFS Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in OFS Capital by 542.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,271 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 14,581 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in OFS Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.66% of the company’s stock.

OFS Capital Company Profile

OFS Capital Corporation, formerly OFS Capital, LLC (OFS Capital), is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide its stockholders with both current income and capital appreciation primarily through debt investments and equity investments.

