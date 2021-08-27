KeyCorp Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ameren in a report released on Tuesday, August 24th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $3.78 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.84. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Ameren’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Ameren from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price objective on Ameren from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Mizuho raised their price target on Ameren from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ameren from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Ameren currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.67.

AEE opened at $87.62 on Wednesday. Ameren has a 52 week low of $69.79 and a 52 week high of $90.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 15.38%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Ameren by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 819,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,945,000 after acquiring an additional 13,738 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Ameren by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameren by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 8,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ameren by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. raised its position in shares of Ameren by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 12,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.86%.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

