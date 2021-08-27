Liberum Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for PureTech Health (LON:PRTC)

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of PureTech Health (LON:PRTC) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 540 ($7.06) price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 930 ($12.15) price target on shares of PureTech Health in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 930 ($12.15) price target on shares of PureTech Health in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

PureTech Health stock opened at GBX 327.50 ($4.28) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 335.14. The firm has a market capitalization of £938.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 218.33. PureTech Health has a 52-week low of GBX 232.01 ($3.03) and a 52-week high of GBX 447.66 ($5.85). The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.72.

In related news, insider Bharatt Chowrira acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 334 ($4.36) per share, with a total value of £83,500 ($109,093.28).

About PureTech Health

PureTech Health plc, a clinical-stage biopharma company, focuses on developing medicines for diseases caused by dysfunctions in the nervous, gastrointestinal, and immune systems. The company is developing a microbiome immune system drug-discovery platform and drug candidates for immune-mediated diseases; and products to induce weight loss and enhance glycaemic control through an orally administered capsule.

