Head-To-Head Review: Torrid (NYSE:CURV) versus Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN)

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) and Torrid (NYSE:CURV) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Citi Trends alerts:

87.1% of Citi Trends shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.2% of Citi Trends shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Citi Trends and Torrid’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citi Trends $783.29 million 0.99 $23.98 million $2.38 35.01 Torrid N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Citi Trends has higher revenue and earnings than Torrid.

Profitability

This table compares Citi Trends and Torrid’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citi Trends 7.95% 47.65% 15.26% Torrid N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Citi Trends and Torrid, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Citi Trends 0 0 1 0 3.00 Torrid 0 1 7 0 2.88

Citi Trends currently has a consensus price target of $165.00, suggesting a potential upside of 98.03%. Torrid has a consensus price target of $28.31, suggesting a potential upside of 7.19%. Given Citi Trends’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Citi Trends is more favorable than Torrid.

Summary

Citi Trends beats Torrid on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Citi Trends Company Profile

Citi Trends, Inc. engages in the retail of urban fashion apparel, accessories, and home decor. It offers products under its Citi Steps and Red Ape brands. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Savannah, GA.

Torrid Company Profile

Torrid Holdings Inc. focuses on operating as a holding company for Torrid Parent Inc. that operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products. The company sells its products directly to consumers through its e-commerce platform and its physical footprint of 608 stores. As of May 1, 2021, it operated 608 stores in 50 U.S. states, Puerto Rico, and Canada. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in City of Industry, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Citi Trends Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citi Trends and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.