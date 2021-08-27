UBS Group Analysts Give Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) a GBX 9,800 Price Target

UBS Group set a GBX 9,800 ($128.04) price target on Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

JET has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 8,600 ($112.36) target price on Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays set a GBX 9,370 ($122.42) target price on Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a £111 ($145.02) target price on Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Just Eat Takeaway.com from £100 ($130.65) to GBX 8,550 ($111.71) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 8,200 ($107.13) price objective on Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Just Eat Takeaway.com has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 9,215 ($120.39).

LON JET opened at GBX 6,926 ($90.49) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £14.69 billion and a P/E ratio of -21.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 6,432.14. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5,584 ($72.96) and a fifty-two week high of £100.50 ($131.30).

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

