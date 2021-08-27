Sberbank of Russia (OTCMKTS:SBRCY) and Santa Cruz County Bank (OTCMKTS:SCZC) Financial Analysis

Sberbank of Russia (OTCMKTS:SBRCY) and Santa Cruz County Bank (OTCMKTS:SCZC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sberbank of Russia and Santa Cruz County Bank’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sberbank of Russia $44.32 billion 2.21 $10.50 billion N/A N/A Santa Cruz County Bank $55.91 million 3.38 $17.55 million N/A N/A

Sberbank of Russia has higher revenue and earnings than Santa Cruz County Bank.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Sberbank of Russia and Santa Cruz County Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sberbank of Russia 0 0 2 0 3.00 Santa Cruz County Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Sberbank of Russia and Santa Cruz County Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sberbank of Russia 38.59% 21.42% 2.97% Santa Cruz County Bank 31.79% N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Sberbank of Russia shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.0% of Santa Cruz County Bank shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Sberbank of Russia has a beta of 1.59, suggesting that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Santa Cruz County Bank has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Sberbank of Russia pays an annual dividend of $0.85 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. Santa Cruz County Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%.

Summary

Sberbank of Russia beats Santa Cruz County Bank on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sberbank of Russia

Sberbank Russia PJSC provides commercial banking and financial services. The company engages in corporate and retail banking activities, such as corporate loans, asset management, payroll projects, leasing, online banking, cash and settlement services, among others. In addition, the company offers a wide range of services to financial institutions, such as correspondent accounts, custody services, and interbank lending, among others. It operates through the following segments: Moscow, Central and Northern Regions of European Part of Russia; Volga Region and South of European Part of Russia; Ural, Siberia and Far East of Russia; and Other Countries. The company was founded in 1841 and is headquartered in Moscow, Russia.

About Santa Cruz County Bank

Santa Cruz County Bank engages in the provision of community banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate; Land and Construction; Commercial and Industrial; Agricultural Land, Real Estate and Production; and Consumer. The company was founded by Richard Alderson, Kenneth R. Chappell, David V. Heald, Stuart Mumm, Joseph Anzalone, Kate Chen, Fred Chen, Mark Holcomb, George Ow, Jr., Tila Bañuelos Guerrero, Marshall Delk, Steven G. John, Louis Rittenhouse, Victor Bogard, George R. Gallucci, Mateo Lettunich, Frank Saveria, Anthony Campos, Rebecca Campos, Thomas N. Griffin, Robert Lockwood, Robert Yonts, Bjorg Yonts, Charles Canfield, William J. Hansen, and William Moncovich on September 10, 2003 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, CA.

