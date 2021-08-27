Reviewing EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) and CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK)

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) and CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for EVERTEC and CooTek (Cayman), as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EVERTEC 1 1 3 0 2.40 CooTek (Cayman) 0 0 0 0 N/A

EVERTEC presently has a consensus target price of $45.00, suggesting a potential downside of 2.17%. Given EVERTEC’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe EVERTEC is more favorable than CooTek (Cayman).

Risk & Volatility

EVERTEC has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CooTek (Cayman) has a beta of -0.05, suggesting that its share price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

68.8% of EVERTEC shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.5% of CooTek (Cayman) shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of EVERTEC shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares EVERTEC and CooTek (Cayman)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EVERTEC 27.07% 51.31% 17.14% CooTek (Cayman) -12.02% -4,961.81% -44.69%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares EVERTEC and CooTek (Cayman)’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EVERTEC $510.59 million 6.48 $104.44 million $1.92 23.96 CooTek (Cayman) $441.51 million 0.23 -$47.37 million ($0.77) -2.12

EVERTEC has higher revenue and earnings than CooTek (Cayman). CooTek (Cayman) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EVERTEC, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

EVERTEC beats CooTek (Cayman) on 13 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EVERTEC

EVERTEC, Inc. engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring. The Merchant Acquiring segment offers services to merchants of all sizes, enabling them to accept all types of electronic payments. The Business Solutions segment comprises bank processing, network hosting and management, information technology professional services, business process outsourcing, item processing, cash processing, and fulfillment. EVERTEC was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

About CooTek (Cayman)

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. is a mobile internet company, which engages in the development of mobile applications and artificial intelligence technology. Its products include TouchPal keyboard, HiFit, ManFit, Abs Workout, Cherry, Drink Water Reminder, and Blue Light filter. The company was founded by Kan Zhang, Teng Ren, Jia Liang Wang, Jim Wang, and Qiao Ling in 2008 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

