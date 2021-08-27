Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for BHP Group (NYSE:BBL)

BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for BHP Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the mining company will earn $6.40 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $6.72. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BHP Group’s FY2024 earnings at $5.42 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.18 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BBL. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of BHP Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.99.

Shares of BBL opened at $61.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.98. BHP Group has a fifty-two week low of $37.88 and a fifty-two week high of $68.04. The company has a market capitalization of $64.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.02.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BHP Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of BHP Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 67.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 501 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 850.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 950 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of BHP Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $4.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a yield of 10.2%. This is an increase from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.02. BHP Group’s payout ratio is presently 59.94%.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Plc engages in the exploration, development, production, processing and marketing of minerals, and oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment focuses on exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The Copper segment includes mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, and gold.

