Clinigen Group (LON:CLIN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Clinigen Group (LON:CLIN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.49) price objective on shares of Clinigen Group in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.49) price objective on shares of Clinigen Group in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Liberum Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Clinigen Group from GBX 1,050 ($13.72) to GBX 886 ($11.58) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th.

Shares of LON:CLIN opened at GBX 637.50 ($8.33) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.63. Clinigen Group has a 12 month low of GBX 554 ($7.24) and a 12 month high of GBX 891.79 ($11.65). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 621.11. The company has a market cap of £848.06 million and a P/E ratio of 65.72.

Clinigen Group plc operates as a pharmaceutical and services company in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, South Africa, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Medicines, Unlicensed Medicines, and Clinical Services. The Commercial Medicines segment acquires and licenses commercial medicines and then revitalises them, as well as provides access to licensed and branded generic medicines.

