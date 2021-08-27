Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) PT Raised to $149.00

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) had its price target lifted by National Bank Financial from $139.00 to $149.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. National Bank Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 48.11% from the company’s current price. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.41 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $8.92 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$139.00 to C$146.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$143.00 to C$149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank upped their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$138.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$150.00 to C$152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.27.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Shares of BMO stock opened at $100.60 on Wednesday. Bank of Montreal has a 12-month low of $56.96 and a 12-month high of $106.88. The company has a market cap of $65.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.50. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 18.81%. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 331.3% during the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 289 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 39.42% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.