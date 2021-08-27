Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) PT Raised to $149.00

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) had its price target lifted by National Bank Financial from $139.00 to $149.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. National Bank Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 48.11% from the company’s current price. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.41 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $8.92 EPS.
A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$139.00 to C$146.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$143.00 to C$149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank upped their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$138.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$150.00 to C$152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.27.
Shares of BMO stock opened at $100.60 on Wednesday. Bank of Montreal has a 12-month low of $56.96 and a 12-month high of $106.88. The company has a market cap of $65.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 331.3% during the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 289 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 39.42% of the company’s stock.
Bank of Montreal Company Profile
Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.
