$79.77 Million in Sales Expected for CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) will report $79.77 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for CalAmp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $77.41 million to $81.20 million. CalAmp reported sales of $83.54 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, September 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CalAmp will report full year sales of $332.04 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $328.51 million to $335.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $353.82 million, with estimates ranging from $344.07 million to $358.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CalAmp.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. CalAmp had a negative net margin of 13.16% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. The firm had revenue of $80.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CalAmp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Roth Capital decreased their target price on CalAmp from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target (up from $15.00) on shares of CalAmp in a report on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAMP opened at $11.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.18. CalAmp has a fifty-two week low of $7.01 and a fifty-two week high of $14.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $397.67 million, a P/E ratio of -8.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 2.60.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of CalAmp by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,074 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in CalAmp by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 210,859 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,683,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of CalAmp by 55,844.4% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,035 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 5,026 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CalAmp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of CalAmp by 255.5% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,810 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 9,207 shares during the last quarter. 71.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CalAmp Corp. engages in delivering of wireless access and computer technologies. It provides Internet of Things (IoT) enablement solutions for a broad array of mobile and fixed applications serving multiple vertical markets worldwide. It offer solutions for mobile resource management and applications for the broader IoT market, enabling customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring and efficiently reporting business-critical data and desired intelligence from high-value remote and often mobile assets.

