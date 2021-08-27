Cormark Increases Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Price Target to C$144.00

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Cormark from C$138.00 to C$144.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the bank’s stock. Cormark’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.79% from the stock’s current price. Cormark also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.08 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $12.70 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.07 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.05 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.14 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.12 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.38 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CSFB increased their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$138.00 to C$144.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$138.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. CIBC increased their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$139.00 to C$148.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$126.00 to C$127.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$143.00 to C$149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$141.15.

Shares of BMO opened at C$127.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$82.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$126.62. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of C$75.92 and a 12 month high of C$132.35.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported C$3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.58 by C$0.55. The business had revenue of C$6.08 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 11.8400008 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

